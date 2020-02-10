State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. 4,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

