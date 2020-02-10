State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,157. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

