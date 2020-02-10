State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,345,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,803,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,322,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $23.27. 120,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

