State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 113.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $331,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,733,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,550 shares of company stock worth $9,594,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.