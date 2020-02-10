State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,407 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,493,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after buying an additional 95,179 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after buying an additional 945,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.66. 9,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

