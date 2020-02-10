State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.18 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.32. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

