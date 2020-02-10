State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.18 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,700. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

