State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 26.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

