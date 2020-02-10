State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.84 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,073,287.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,938. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

