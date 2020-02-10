State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.98 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.54. 6,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,549. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

