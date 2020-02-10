State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 310,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $57.05. 19,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

