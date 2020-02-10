State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 659,885 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,846,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,019,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,224. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

