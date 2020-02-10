State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of UGI worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after buying an additional 1,118,296 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,782,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after buying an additional 2,000,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 396,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 93,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

