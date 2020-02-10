State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.12. 116,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.06. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

