State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of US Foods worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in US Foods by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in US Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 54.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,617,000 after acquiring an additional 854,275 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 653.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,991,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,468. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.