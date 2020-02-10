State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11,946,000.00, a PEG ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $113,885.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,305.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

