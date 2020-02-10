State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 107,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,752. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.