State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Signature Bank worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 794.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.44. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.