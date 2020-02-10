State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.