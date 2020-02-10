State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.35. 5,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,424. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

