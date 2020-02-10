State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,210. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

