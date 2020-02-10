State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

