State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in PulteGroup by 3,790.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,296 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after buying an additional 986,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,493,000 after buying an additional 863,376 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after buying an additional 533,396 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,598. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.