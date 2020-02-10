State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

NYSE:JLL traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $173.00. 1,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,335. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

