State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,301 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Cognex worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. 19,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,496. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

