State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,054 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.85. 20,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,856. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $138.78 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,822 shares of company stock valued at $51,461,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

