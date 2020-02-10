State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,152 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,944,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after acquiring an additional 112,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after acquiring an additional 320,002 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,702,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $750,570. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 128,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,969. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

