State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,257 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Comerica by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,955. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

