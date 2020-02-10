State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,467 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,187. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.