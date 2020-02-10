State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,119 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after buying an additional 409,097 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,219. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

