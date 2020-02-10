State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,478 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Apache worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Apache by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 25,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 815,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,905 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 86,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,288. Apache Co. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

