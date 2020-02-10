State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,322 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,509. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

