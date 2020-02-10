State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,610 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,908,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 745,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Service Co. International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,675. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

