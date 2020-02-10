State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 24,198 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,997,000 after buying an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 442,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

