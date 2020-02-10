State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 26,034 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. 63,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,268. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

