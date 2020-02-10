State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,024 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 45.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,378 shares of company stock worth $12,225,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,343. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $177.51.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

