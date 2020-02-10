State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 34,941 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,941 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

