State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 48,097 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,097 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 1.12% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 608,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $667.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.