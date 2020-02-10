State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,901 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $316,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

