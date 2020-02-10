State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,985 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Catalent worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalent by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Catalent by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after acquiring an additional 388,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.21. 7,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Catalent’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

