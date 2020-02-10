State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,504 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Pentair by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,919,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pentair by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 227,109 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,127. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

