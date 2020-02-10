State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,375 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of PTC worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.03. 9,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.03 and a beta of 1.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

