State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $57.66. 1,365,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

