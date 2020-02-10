State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 118,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MBT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. 743,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.