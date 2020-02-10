State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,906. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

