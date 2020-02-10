State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.