Status Trading Up 18.1% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Cobinhood, Radar Relay and Livecoin. Status has a total market capitalization of $56.29 million and approximately $37.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Livecoin, Gate.io, TOPBTC, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, DDEX, Huobi, Cobinhood, BigONE, Neraex, Liqui, Tidex, IDCM, IDAX, Bancor Network, Upbit, Koinex, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Bithumb, DEx.top, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, GOPAX, ABCC, Ovis, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

