Stealth (XST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,330.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Stealth has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $1.77 million and $9,330.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004574 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006524 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00040335 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,737,447 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

