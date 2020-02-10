Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. Steem has a market capitalization of $73.52 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,843.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.30 or 0.04581769 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00750311 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000416 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,908,802 coins and its circulating supply is 357,934,708 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, GOPAX, Huobi, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

