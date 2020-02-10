Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

SCM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. 75,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

